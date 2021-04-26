Springfield Public Schools to hold in-person graduations this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools is looking to hold in-person graduation events this summer.

During Springfield’s Weekly COVID update meeting, Superintendent Daniel Warwick said that plans for graduation will be live and in-person at Central Field. He also said the ceremonies will be on the school’s normal schedule, for two weeks in June.

This comes as Springfield Public schools push to move from hybrid learning models to complete in-person classes.

Superintendent Warwick told 22News, “We’re gonna offer them at Central Field, because of outdoor facilities highly recommended by DECI, due to COVID restrictions, and we’re gonna have them on our normal schedule, something I think our students and families will appreciate.”

These ceremonies mark another step forward in the march towards more traditional and memorable education experiences for students in the time of the pandemic.