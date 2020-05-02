Springfield Public Schools to hold virtual graduation for Class of 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Graduation will be different for Springfield Public Schools Class of 2020 as efforts to protect students, staff and families from Covid-19 continues.

Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick announced on Friday that graduation ceremonies for this year’s class will take place virtually in June. Warwick said the decision to break away from a traditional ceremony was difficult, but protecting the community during the Covid-19 outbreak is top priority, adding that there are no known Covid-19 cases among students or staff from Springfield Public Schools.

“We are looking forward to creating a virtual graduation that is as traditional as possible, but that also takes advantage of any unique opportunities that technology affords us,” said Warwick. “We want this to be as special as possible for our graduates.”

“Clearly, we know that gathering thousands of people at Symphony Hall or any other venue is not a responsible thing to do with regard to public health and safety and we have no way of knowing when that kind of large assembly will be permissible. Rather than take a gamble by waiting for that time to come or putting our community in jeopardy, we have opted to provide our seniors with the very best virtual commencement ceremony that we can create. We want them to experience a sense of celebration, closure, achievement and be inspired to succeed in their next stage of life.” Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick

The school district has teamed up with Focus Springfield, a local community media center, to produce the ceremonies and keep the community connected. Graduates and loved ones can watch the broadcast from the district’s website, district’s Facebook page, YouTube and on Focus Springfield, Channel 15.

Warwick said as of right now, the graduation ceremony will take place on the date originally scheduled for the traditional ceremony.