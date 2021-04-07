Springfield Public Schools to host outdoor graduations, proms canceled

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday, Springfield Public Schools announced that graduation ceremonies are expected to be in person this June.
According to the district, all commencement ceremonies will take place outdoors at Central High School. There will be scheduled rain dates.
Graduation ceremonies will all begin at 6 p.m. on the following dates:
- Monday, June 7 – Science & Technology School
- Tuesday, June 8 – Springfield Conservatory of the Arts
- Wednesday, June 9 – John J Duggan Academy
- Thursday, June 10 – Commerce & SHA
- Monday, June 14 – The Springfield Renaissance School
- Tuesday, June 15 – Roger L Putnam Vocational Technical Academy
- Wednesday, June 16 – Alternative
- Thursday, June 17 – Central High School
- Wednesday, August 18 – Summer Graduation
The last day of school for all seniors is June 1.
The Springfield Public School District also announced that prom season is cancelled for the Class of 2021, following recommendation from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.