Springfield Public Schools to host outdoor graduations, proms canceled

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday, Springfield Public Schools announced that graduation ceremonies are expected to be in person this June.

According to the district, all commencement ceremonies will take place outdoors at Central High School. There will be scheduled rain dates.

Graduation ceremonies will all begin at 6 p.m. on the following dates:

Monday, June 7 – Science & Technology School

– Science & Technology School Tuesday, June 8 – Springfield Conservatory of the Arts

– Springfield Conservatory of the Arts Wednesday, June 9 – John J Duggan Academy

– John J Duggan Academy Thursday, J une 10 – Commerce & SHA

– Commerce & SHA Monday, June 14 – The Springfield Renaissance School

– The Springfield Renaissance School Tuesday, June 15 – Roger L Putnam Vocational Technical Academy

– Roger L Putnam Vocational Technical Academy Wednesday, June 16 – Alternative

– Alternative Thursday, June 17 – Central High School

– Central High School Wednesday, August 18 – Summer Graduation

The last day of school for all seniors is June 1.

The Springfield Public School District also announced that prom season is cancelled for the Class of 2021, following recommendation from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.