Springfield Public Schools to host outdoor graduations, proms canceled

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 27, 2020, file photo, Saltillo High School seniors make their way to the football field as the sun begins to set for their graduation ceremony in Saltillo, Miss. The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring — a time when students were cut off from school counselors, and families hit with financial setbacks were reconsidering plans for higher education. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday, Springfield Public Schools announced that graduation ceremonies are expected to be in person this June.

According to the district, all commencement ceremonies will take place outdoors at Central High School. There will be scheduled rain dates.

Graduation ceremonies will all begin at 6 p.m. on the following dates:

  • Monday, June 7 – Science & Technology School
  • Tuesday, June 8 – Springfield Conservatory of the Arts
  • Wednesday, June 9 – John J Duggan Academy
  • Thursday, June 10 – Commerce & SHA
  • Monday, June 14 – The Springfield Renaissance School
  • Tuesday, June 15 – Roger L Putnam Vocational Technical Academy
  • Wednesday, June 16 – Alternative
  • Thursday, June 17 – Central High School
  • Wednesday, August 18 – Summer Graduation

The last day of school for all seniors is June 1.

The Springfield Public School District also announced that prom season is cancelled for the Class of 2021, following recommendation from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today