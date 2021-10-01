Springfield raises flag in honor of Italian Heritage Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – October is Italian Heritage Month, and Today Springfield raised the Italian flag at City Hall.

It was about celebrating Italian ancestry, and what better way to do it than raising the Italian flag. Mayor Domenic Sarno and other Italian-Americans came together to talk about their Italian ancestry, along with the Italian history in Springfield.

The mayor read the proclamation, declaring this month Italian heritage month in Springfield After remarks from members of Springfield’s delegation, they raised the Italian flag. Springfield is one city that had a major influx of Italian immigrants, many of who helped shape how the city looks nowadays.

“Springfield has a long history of the Italians coming in from Italy. It laid the foundation for a lot of the work Springfield has done to the city,” said Charles Becker, second-generation Italian-American. Becker added that he was born in the United States, but he spent a lot of his childhood in Naples, where his mother was also from.

He’s the co-president of the Italian Cultural Center of Western Massachusetts, which continued on with the celebration on Margaret Street after the flag-raising.