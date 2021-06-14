Springfield raises flag to celebrate Caribbean culture

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield recognized the Caribbean culture with a flag raising event Monday morning.

The Caribbean flag raising ceremony was held at Springfield City Hall at 10:30 a.m. with Mayor Sarno, and representatives of the Caribbean Committee.

Mayor Sarno states, “As we continue to honor our city’s diversity, it is important to acknowledge and recognize our Caribbean residents, families and businesses for their continued belief and investment in our Springfield. I am proud to join with the Springfield Caribbean Committee and raise the Caribbean flag at City Hall.”

June is Caribbean American Heritage Month, and was first declared as National Caribbean American Heritage Month in 2006.