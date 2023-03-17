SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The wearing of the green was very much in fashion Friday at the entrance to Springfield City Hall on St. Patrick’s Day as the Irish flag was raised.

Immediately following holiday mass at Sacred Heart Church, people gathered at the steps of city hall to proudly raise the Irish flag-Springfield Colleen Caitlyn Feele, her court and all of the green clad faithful who will march on Sunday.

“We had a tremendous crowd here today. The weather is beautiful. I appreciate 22News is going to be televising the parade. The weather is supposed to be good, maybe a little chilly,” remarked Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

And in this vast sea of green no one prouder than city councilor Mike Fenton, who will lead the city’s parade contingent as Springfield parade marshal.

“It’s a great honor celebrating especially St. Patrick’s day, I’m so thrilled to represent Springfield. The beautiful colleen and her court on the streets of Springfield this weekend,” said Fenton.

A proud day to be Irish with more such days to come as families of Irish heritage come from everywhere in America to celebrate this weekend and observe the very special events of Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s weekend.