Springfield ranked #1 in the nation for tech job growth

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent article from the Business Journals has ranked Springfield as number one in the nation for jobs in tech.

“This is terrific news from the Business Journals recent article. My Administration has worked tireless with all of our public and private partners to strengthen and enhance our tech job industries and to expand that sector of work. I want to thank the Baker-Polito Administration, Congressman Richard Neal, my Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan, and all of our local and regional partners for having a solid vision to grow this sector. As we can see from this report, our yearly change and growth is truly astonishing, over 500% growth in one-year period. Simply put that it truly wonderful and exciting! Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

According to the Business Journals article, Springfield saw a 506.3% increase in tech job postings from 2020 through 2021, and in the third quarter of 2020, there were only 602 tech jobs posted but in the third quarter of 2021 that number went up to 3,650.

Mayor Sarno said his administration will continue to invest in enhancing and reinvigorating Springfield’s economy with the goal of creating more jobs.

“The Springfield renaissance that began when I first took office back in 2008 will continue as we now look forward to another transformative opportunity as we look to recover and thrive as we defeat this COVID-19 pandemic and move our future forward for the betterment of our residents and business community,” stated Sarno.