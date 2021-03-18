Springfield reaches new milestone in COVID-19 risk level, 2 local areas in red zone

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts city that was hit hard by COVID-19 reached a new milestone Thursday, after being listed as a high-risk zone since the deadly pandemic began back in 2019.

State public health officials in their weekly COVID-19 report, listed Springfield as moderate-risk (yellow zone) for the first time in nearly a year, with 631 positive cases in the last 14 days.

On Monday, the city reported 326 new cases in the last 7 days, bringing the total number of cases in Springfield to 18,473. There were three additional deaths in the last 7 days in Springfield as well. The total number of deaths in Springfield sits at 227.

Chicopee and Southwick are the only two western Massachusetts communities in the red zone, meaning more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last two weeks, according to the latest state report.

In addition to Springfield, the following local areas were listed as a yellow zone:

Agawam

Amherst

Belchertown

East Longmeadow

Easthampton

Greenfield

Holyoke

Lee

Ludlow

Monson

Northampton

Palmer

South Hadley

Sunderland

Ware

West Springfield

Westfield

Wilbraham

A yellow zone means less than 25 COVID cases were reported in those areas in the last 14 days.

Last week, the state public health officials also listed 19 local communities in the yellow zone, Springfield remained in the red zone until this week.

There are now five local areas listed as low-risk for COVID-19; Dalton, Longmeadow, Pittsfield, Southampton, Warren.

Last week, there were six, the areas not listed as high, moderate, or low have been designated as a grey area with less than 10 COVID-19 cases reported within the last two weeks.