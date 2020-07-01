Springfield receives grant for public art projects at Pynchon Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is receiving $100,000 in grant money from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The funding will support public art projects by local creative artists at Pynchon Park. City leaders hope new art will encourage greater tourism throughout Springfield.

“We want the park to be representative of contemporary and historical Springfield,” Karen Finn of the Springfield Cultural Partnership explained. “And icons and the creative leaders in our community.”

“It creates a sense of livability,” Springfield Museums Director Kay Simpson. “It makes it a more aesthetic and beautiful place where people want to gather and to linger.”

Organizers hope to have this public art initiative completed and displayed by the fall of 2021.