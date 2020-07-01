Watch Live
5PM – 6:30PM: 22News Evening Newscast

Springfield receives grant for public art projects at Pynchon Park

Hampden County

by: Lianne Zana

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is receiving $100,000 in grant money from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The funding will support public art projects by local creative artists at Pynchon Park. City leaders hope new art will encourage greater tourism throughout Springfield.

“We want the park to be representative of contemporary and historical Springfield,” Karen Finn of the Springfield Cultural Partnership explained. “And icons and the creative leaders in our community.”

“It creates a sense of livability,” Springfield Museums Director Kay Simpson. “It makes it a more aesthetic and beautiful place where people want to gather and to linger.”

Organizers hope to have this public art initiative completed and displayed by the fall of 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today