Springfield receives grant to implement climate resiliency plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield has received a $315,000 grant from the Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs to implement a climate resiliency plan.  

According Mayor Domenic Sarno’s Office, the Climate Action and Resilience Plan was developed in 2017 and is aimed at creating a more resilient community prepared to face the challenges of climate change.  

The plan includes four main projects including: 

  • The redesign and retrofit of Forestry Division Operations Center and Arboricultural Learning Center 
  • A detailed vulnerability and risk assessment of Springfield’s urban forest. 
  • Increasing the capacity of municipal nursery operation. 
  • Providing green job skills training through engaging local non-profits, academic institutions, and city residents 

