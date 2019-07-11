Springfield receives grant to implement climate resiliency plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield has received a $315,000 grant from the Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs to implement a climate resiliency plan.

According Mayor Domenic Sarno’s Office, the Climate Action and Resilience Plan was developed in 2017 and is aimed at creating a more resilient community prepared to face the challenges of climate change.

The plan includes four main projects including:

The redesign and retrofit of Forestry Division Operations Center and Arboricultural Learning Center

A detailed vulnerability and risk assessment of Springfield’s urban forest.

Increasing the capacity of municipal nursery operation.

Providing green job skills training through engaging local non-profits, academic institutions, and city residents

22News Reporter Hector Molina went to the grant announcement at Forest Park Thursday morning and will bring you more information on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.