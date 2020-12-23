Springfield receives thousands of protective gear to help fight against COVID as cases rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Additional Personal Protective Equipment has arrived in Springfield to help the fight against the coronavirus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, PPE has been hard to come by. In fact, it is was a huge for healthcare workers and businesses. Now, more supplies are coming in as hospitals and other essential organizations once again run low.

More than a quarter of a million dollars in personal protective equipment and infection control products arrived in Springfield to help communities hardest hit by COVID-19.

Thousands of masks, gowns, face shields, goggles, hand sanitizing wipes, and electrostatic sprayers are part of the donation. The supplies come from Mascon Medical, a leading minority-owned manufacturing and supply chain company out of Woburn, Massachusetts.

Springfield is the 7th community donation as part of its $1 million commitment.

President and CEO of Mascon Inc. Told 22News, “Nobody budgeted for covid-19 for PPE and everybody is stretched. The new relief package is just getting through so we thought no better time to get this in people’s hands who need it.”

As we approach the holiday season, Mascon Inc. hopes this donation will provide critical support to those who lack supplies, like hospitals, schools and area non-profits including shelters and food pantries.

“This donation with the city, the dispensing of these donations to Baystate and the areas where it is most widely needed, it is absolutely important,” said Sgt. Derek Cook of the Springfield Police Department.

COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge across the nation. The virus has killed more than 325,000 Americans this year. The much-needed PPE will go to hospitals like Baystate Health and Mercy Medical Center.

The city’s Health Commissioner, Helen Caulton-Harris, added, “We are grateful, we are thankful during this holiday season that there is a company, Mascon that is being so generous and caring about cities that are in need.”

The supplies will begin to be distributed starting Thursday.