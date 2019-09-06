Springfield recognizes 3-time national champion women’s basketball team

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The induction ceremony hasn’t quite begun, but one recipient has already enjoyed a memorable day of recognition in Springfield.

Tennessee State University President Dr. Glenda Glover is in Springfield for the induction of her school’s three national championship teams during the 1950s.

Dr. Glenda Glover celebrated Friday afternoon in Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office with Springfield sorority sisters from Alpha Kappa Alpha, some she hasn’t seen in years.

Dr. Glover told 22News that she and fellow team members were proud to be recognized.

“I’m proud to celebrate, first the reason I’m here, the champion team from their championship unheard of in the day of that period,” she said.

Mayor Sarno added to Dr. Glover’s recognition with a proclamation recounting her many accomplishments down through the years.

Not the least of which is Friday night’s Hall of Fame induction of her school’s basketball team that made history more than half a century ago.