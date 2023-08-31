SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday was International Overdose Awareness Day, and many local cities and towns recognized the day.

In Springfield, city leaders and residents gathered at city hall to raise awareness about the health crisis, while also remembering, without stigma, those who have died from overdose.

This year’s theme is “recognizing those people who go unseen” to acknowledge people who are affected by the epidemic, but might go unseen in the crisis.

“All of us need to work together to put an end to this very tragic epidemic that is claiming lives on a daily basis,” says Helen Caulton-Harris, Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner.

If you or someone close to you needs help for a substance use disorder, talk to your doctor or call the National Helpline at the number on your screen and that is 1-800-662-HELP.