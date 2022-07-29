SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baseball fans were able to enjoy a game in Springfield Friday evening.

The 15 and under Springfield Red Sox played their home opener at Forest Park. It was a beautiful night to watch a game as Mayor Domenic Sarno threw out the first pitch.

The team was formed by Adrian Monroe to honor his mother’s legacy.

“Bringing all the kids out, feed them, free for the whole weekend of the tournament, and have the kids stay busy,” said Adrian Monroe, Founder of the Springfield Red Sox.

The communications and social media coordinator for the team says the goal is to get kids into the game and onto the field.