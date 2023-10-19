SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Redevelopment Authority (SRA) made an announcement Thursday morning to transform an old building that has become such an eyesore.

Unfortunately, Vibra was not able to maintain the hospital and for a long time they were

looking to sell this valuable piece of property. After two years of negotiation, the SRA was able to acquire this property which was valued at over $2 million for one dollar and conveyance fees.

There will no longer be an eyesore in the Boston corridor on State Street. Mayor Sarno and Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan wanted the city to take over the property and develop it into

something that was conducive for the neighborhoods and business community.

Sarno continued saying that Springfield is land-poor and they wanted to make sure that they maximized this property. Right now the biggest obstacle that they face is rezoning the area, and they are working closely with local and state officials to secure funding and grants to transform this space.