Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce discuss state and national legislation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce gathered for a virtual meeting Wednesday morning to discuss legislation happening on Beacon Hill and Capitol Hill.

The meeting discussed how state legislators can best represent western Massachusetts on the state and national levels.

Political consultant Tony Cignoli told 22News local business leaders discussed who they think which presidential candidate would best represent them, “I would’ve thought a business group would be a little more 50/50 on the presidential but it was overwhelmingly a vote for Joe Biden, 70/30, that was a surprise for me this morning.”

Cignoli said ranked choice voting and the right to repair bill were also discussed.