SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Regional Chamber presented its Mayor’s Forum this morning at the MassMutual Center.

The discussion offers a look at the personal and professional lives of elected leaders, and the future of local communities, as we move past the pandemic.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia told 22News, that regional collaboration between cities, is his top priority.

“It’s important for leadership in these communities to maintain that open line of communication and the spirit of collaboration in order to leverage the opportunities we can to build our communities and strengthen the quality of life in our region,” said Mayor Garcia.

Mayor Garcia added that elected leaders in Holyoke are also focusing on using available resources to advance rapid economic recovery in the city.