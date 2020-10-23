Springfield releases more citations for illegal dumping

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield has released more citations in its effort to curb illegal dumping throughout the city.

According to the office of Mayor Domenic Sarno, a total of 10 more people have been cited. Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said in a statement that the installation of additional cameras and new strategic tactics by officers have made a large impact in stopping illegal dumping.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Management expanded its security cameras at multiple new locations throughout the city have become common dumping grounds.

Springfield mayor, Domenic Sarno, told 22News “Don’t do it because you are going to get caught, you’re going to get caught. And you simply could get rid of it, majority of if in Springfield and out of town residence but for 8 dollars you could have gotten rid of any item, and now you are going to pay hundreds of dollars in fines and citations.”

The efforts to stop illegal dumping was first established in Springfield back in 2014. Each sight is monitored with at least two cameras.