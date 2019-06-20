Springfield remembers 9/11 first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people gathered for the dedication of Springfield’s 9/11 Monument Wednesday night.

The monument, made by Salmon Studios in Florence, includes a 9.5-foot tall I-beam from the World Trade Center that was donated to the city and lists the hundreds of names of first responders who were killed in the attacks.

The names of the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11 were read aloud, each of their names etched onto the new memorial in Springfield’s Riverfront Park.

Maureen Collamore of Holyoke, said, “My husband is a retired Holyoke Police officer, I served in the Air Force. Everybody remembers 9/11, and I was just so happy that Springfield got a piece of the tower to kind of remember that day.”

The ceremony included a motorcade of emergency vehicles coming from Agawam up to UMass Amherst, riding across the Memorial Bridge.

Rose Pickett of Springfield, said, “My husband was a firefighter in Springfield, he has passed. My son is a Springfield Police officer. It affects everybody, yes. It surely, yeah it’s true. I think it affected everybody.”

In addition to the dozens of local first responders, members of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey were also in attendance.

Former Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush, Andrew Card, spoke at the ceremony and said the monument in Springfield will ensure everyone, even those who weren’t yet alive, remember the sacrifice first responders made.

Card added, “Those who are graduating from high school this year were not born when this happened. They don’t know that they should never forget, because they don’t know. This memorial guarantees that they will have a chance to know.”

The monument is officially open to the public.

If you missed it, you can watch the full live stream of the 9/11 Monument dedication here.