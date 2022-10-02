SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The GySgt Thomas J. Sullivan Remembrance Run & Walk honors the life of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan who gave his life defending his country.

All community members are gathering together at Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant at 9:30 a.m. for a 5K run and 2-mile walk to honor GySgt Thomas J. Sullivan. Sullivan gave his life defending his country on Thursday, July 16, 2015, during an attack on a Naval Reserve Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was also a three-time Purple Heart recipient, Navy and Marine Corps Medal, and an Iraq veteran.

Walkers will leave Nathan Bill’s parking lot at 10:00 a.m., then the runners will follow. Neighbors and friends are invited to join the race route throughout East Forest Park. The walkers and runners will be on two separate routes, with both routes intersecting Plumtree Road and Roosevelt Avenue. They encourage people who want to support to gather along Plumtree Road from Holy Cross Church to Nathan Bill Park.

There will be an awards ceremony, raffles, food, and live music, such as General Gist and Alex Rohan music. The walk is sponsored by Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant, Murphy’s Nutrition, ES Veteran’s Association, Hazel the Salon, Sullivan’s Allen Package Store, Attorney Jared Olanoff, 4Run3, and the Galaxy Community Council.

Opening ceremonies will be hosted by Anthony Cignoli and Barry Kriger featuring the USMC Honor Guard, Mayor Domenic Sarno, and State Representative Angelo Puppolo.