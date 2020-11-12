Springfield reports 115 new COVID-19 cases in one day, highest since April

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city has surpassed its previous highest COVID-19 number in a day after 115 new cases were reported by health officials on Wednesday.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the major spike of new coronavirus cases is the highest in the city to date. The previous high was 104 cases reported back in April.

“Earlier this evening I received today’s update on new COVID-19 cases from Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris; 115 – the highest ever! Please we need to stay ever vigilant especially our young people, some of which, who are not taking this pandemic seriously. I know we are all tired, but please we all need to follow and adhere to the public health guidelines and personal responsibility.” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

The mayor is urging all residents to “please wear your masks.”

“It’s not going to kill you to wear a mask but God forbid, it could if you don’t wear one,” Sarno added. “Commissioner Caulton-Harris and myself cannot stress enough the importance to adhering to all of the public health, personal hygiene and social distancing procedures. Though they might seem simple and common sense, they will play a pivotal role in starving and killing this virus. The sooner we do so the sooner we will defeat this COVID-19 Coronavirus.”