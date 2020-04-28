Springfield reports more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mayor of Springfield is explaining where the city is seeing the majority of its Covid-19 cases and densely popular areas tend to be hot spots.

Mayor Domenic Sarno announced that there are more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 in the city. There have been 21 deaths mostly nursing home residents.

Another alarming statistic, Springfield has the highest number of cases in western Massachusetts. More than 150,000 residents and Mayor Sarno told 22News urban areas are prone to a high number of cases.

“Urban centers are very dense, their housing aspects. Plus we have a lot of long term care facilities and nursing home facilities which unfortunately have been hit very hard,” said Mayor Sarno.

Mayor Sarno added there is no set plan to re-open the city yet.

So, for now, it’s important to continue following guidelines like wearing a mask in public and washing your hands.