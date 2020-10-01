Springfield Rescue Mission asking for donations of new clothing to help those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The cold weather is coming and those who are homeless will see the impacts of the cold even sooner.

Starting Thursday you can make a difference by donating new clothing to the Springfield Rescue Mission as part of their Undie Sunday/Undie Monday drive to help those in need.

The rescue mission is asking for donations of new underwear, t-shirts, and socks at 10 Mill Street in Springfield until November 30.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Springfield Rescue Mission serves hundreds of men in their Emergency Shelter and Rehabilitation Program each year. They also reach out to homeless and poverty-stricken men, women, and children with new underwear, socks, and t-shirts, and used clothing, coats, and shoes at their Give-Away Center.