Springfield Rescue Mission begins Easter event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission hosted an Easter To-Go Meals event on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

(Photo Credit: Springfield Rescue Mission)

(Photo Credit: Springfield Rescue Mission)

The event was open to everyone for a drive-through, or walk to the Springfield Rescue Mission to pick up a free hot and ready Easter Meal served in to-go containers.

“Easter is a celebration of Victory…victory over the devil, but most importantly over sin and death. Not only did Jesus rise from the dead, but so did the saints,” said Kevin Ramsdell, Executive Director of Springfield Rescue Mission.

Along with an Easter meal, Easter baskets were handed out to children from ages 0 to 12.