SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission is once again collecting new pairs of underwear, socks, and tee shirts, as well as used clothing, coats, and shoes.

The Springfield Rescue Mission provides a safe shelter to hundreds of men every year at their emergency shelter, and they want to provide everyone with a new pair of underwear, socks, and t-shirts, according to a news release from the Springfield Rescue Mission.

As the weather is starting to get colder, donating a new set of underclothing would help the homeless a lot.

Starting October 1st, you can make a difference by donating new clothing to the Springfield Rescue Mission as part of their Undie Sunday/Undie Monday drive to help those in need.

You can make a donation at the Springfield Rescue Mission on Mill Street Mondays through Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The drive will be running until November 10th. Some of the clothing items that they need are new shirts, underwear, and socks for men, women, and children.