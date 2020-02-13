1  of  7
Springfield Rescue Mission collecting warm clothes for those in need

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As winter weather rolls into western Massachusetts, many are without the proper clothing.   

The Springfield Rescue Mission is looking to provide for those people with an upcoming clothing drive. You can donate gently used or new clothing any time to the mission at 10 Mill Street in Springfield.  

Right now, they are asking for anything to keep people warm.  

Those in need can pick up the clothes during the Winter Clothing Giveaway from February 24 through 28 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. 

