Springfield Rescue Mission distributes to-go holiday meals

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- For the second year in a row, the Springfield Rescue Mission distributed to-go Christmas meals instead of holding their traditional sit-down meal.

They also handed out presents for children that have been donated throughout the year. The Executive Director of the Rescue Mission, Kevin Ramsdell, told 22News none of this would have been possible without the help of volunteers, and donations from community members.

“It’s the reason why we’re here, you know, so it makes us feel really good to be able to give back to the community what we’ve been blessed with through provisions and things that have come in through donations.”

Despite COVID restrictions, the Rescue Mission was still able to prepare a thousand meals today. Their next major event will be Easter – where they will hand out Easter baskets to those in need.