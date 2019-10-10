Springfield Rescue Mission distributes warm clothing to homeless people

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Steps are being taken to help the homeless stay warm this winter.

The Springfield Rescue Mission began distributing warm clothing to hundreds of homeless people on Thursday.

Jeffrey Sullivan of Springfield told 22News receiving a warm pair of socks is a lifeline.

“Being a homeless man with diabetes, it can cause all kinds of infections on my feet and using a lot of footwork walking around, sleeping in the woods, I definitely need to have something clean on my feet,” Sullivan said.

Big Y Pharmacies launched a clothing drive in September and they collected more than 6,500 pairs of socks for the homeless.

Longmeadow store pharmacist Stephanie Cloutier told 22News they’ve come up with a unique way to collect them.

“Every flu shot we gave during three weeks in September, Big Y donated a pair of socks to the homeless. We were also accepting donations from customers and every pharmacy had a socks box,” Cloutier said.

Stephanie’s next assignment is to distribute more than 6,000 pairs of socks to agencies that serve homeless people in western Massachusetts.

Sock Deliveries begin to those agencies throughout western Massachusetts and Connecticut next week.