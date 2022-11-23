SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission will be providing Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday.

According to the Springfield Rescue Mission, meals were available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will also be a banquet dinner from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 10 Mill Street in Springfield.

“We are so excited to see what God will do this Thanksgiving and the blessings He will pour out to all. I am so grateful to be holding this event in our dining room, as well as offering meals to go!” said Executive Director/CEO Kevin Ramsdell.

The Springfield Rescue Mission leads in meeting the needs of the poor and homeless in Greater Springfield. They provide food, shelter, clothing, medical attention, Christian counseling, literacy training, and advocacy through its Emergency Shelter, Give-Away Center, Mobile Feeding Program, Rehabilitation Center, and Transitional Living Facility, and that is all free of charge.