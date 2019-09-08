Springfield Rescue Mission holds open house

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission held an open house Sunday afternoon.

The public was invited to tour the facility and learn what the organization’s goals are.

The Springfield Rescue Mission serves the homeless, hungry, addicted and the poor.

Development Manager of the Springfield Rescue Mission Robin Gobeille told 22News about their organization.

“We’ve been here in this location since 2015, but we’ve been in operation for 126 years. Everything here is free of charge, so everything that we do is from our donors,” said Gobeille.

The organization hosts programs like Public Breakfasts and Operation SONshine, which is a mobile feeding program.