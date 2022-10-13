SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission has hit a milestone this year, the non-profit organization has been serving the city’s homeless for 130 years.

The Springfield Rescue Mission has many ways it helps the community, not only through shelter beds and meals, but through rehabilitation, education, and job placement programs.

Executive Director Kevin Ramsdell stated that he has seen amazing changes in the people who work with the mission to change their lives. “What we see from people who leave here changed individuals. Getting their lives back on track, getting back in touch with their families, and being productive members of society. That’s our whole goal, which is to introduce them to first of all Jesus Christ but then to get them back holistically able to get back into society.”

The Rescue Mission is looking forward to its first banquet-style Thanksgiving celebration in two years due to COVID and as the cold weather approaches are asking for donations and additional volunteers. The mission is always in need of basic toiletries and clothes as well as volunteers who can help distribute meals or assist in the warehouse.

To find all the ways you can help, visit the Springfield Rescue Mission website.