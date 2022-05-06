SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission held a commencement ceremony for people who have struggled with addictions and other issues.

The graduates from the ‘men’s New Life program’ took part in a 12-month rehabilitation program. It’s a program for those who struggle with alcoholism, drugs, medical problems, or other issues that left them bankrupt or homeless.

The Springfield rescue mission provides room and board, both educational and medical tools needed free of charge, to help the men return to the community and sustain a productive life.

“We help them more with the holistic approach getting them acclimated for jobs getting them back out there. It never really ends once we start disciplining someone and once they enter into the program they start to grow they do have questions they do have hurdles to overcome but we do our best to help the best we can,” said Kevin Ramsdell, Executive Director of the Springfield Rescue Mission.

Springfield Rescue Mission serves an average of 150 men a year in the program.