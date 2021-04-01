Springfield Rescue Mission hosting Easter to-go meals event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission will be hosting an Easter To-Go Meals event on April 3, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Before COVID-19, the organization would host an annual Easter Banquet but for the safety of the community, this year’s Easter Banquet will be held as to-go meals.
Everyone is welcome to the drive-through, or walk to pick up a free hot and ready Easter Meal served in to-go containers.
The Springfield Rescue Mission is also welcoming food donations and Easter basket donations for this event. The following is an easter foods list for donations:
- Ham
- Potatoes
- Buter
- Eggs
- Milk
- Bacon
- Sausage
- Fresh vegetables
- Salad
- Pancake mix
- Oatmeal
- Syrup
- Orange juice
- White/brown sugar
- Salt
- Pepper
- Spices (Basil, Parsley, Garlic powder, etc)
- Gift cards for food needs
- Children’s Easter Baskets
Donations can be dropped off at the Springfield Rescue Mission at 10 Mill Street Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.