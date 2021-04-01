Springfield Rescue Mission hosting Easter to-go meals event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission will be hosting an Easter To-Go Meals event on April 3, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Before COVID-19, the organization would host an annual Easter Banquet but for the safety of the community, this year’s Easter Banquet will be held as to-go meals.

Everyone is welcome to the drive-through, or walk to pick up a free hot and ready Easter Meal served in to-go containers.

The Springfield Rescue Mission is also welcoming food donations and Easter basket donations for this event. The following is an easter foods list for donations:

  • Ham
  • Potatoes
  • Buter
  • Eggs
  • Milk
  • Bacon
  • Sausage
  • Fresh vegetables
  • Salad
  • Pancake mix
  • Oatmeal
  • Syrup
  • Orange juice
  • White/brown sugar
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Spices (Basil, Parsley, Garlic powder, etc)
  • Gift cards for food needs
  • Children’s Easter Baskets

Donations can be dropped off at the Springfield Rescue Mission at 10 Mill Street Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

