Springfield Rescue Mission hosts annual Back to School Backpack Drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Springfield Rescue Mission will be hosting their annual ‘Back to School Backpack Drive,’ during the month of July.

Community members can support K-12 students by donating a new backpack filled with school supplies. The Springfield Rescue Mission suggests filling the backpacks with items such as pens, pencils, erasers, highlighters and notebooks.

To be able to bless these children with a new backpack full of school supplies is just another way that God provides for His children using His people. In this past year, with all that has happened with the pandemic and families being financially challenged, it is a privilege to serve the next generation that one day will be serving us. Psalms 127:3 “Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward“ Kevin Ramsdell, Executive Director and CEO

Donations can be brought to the Springfield Rescue Mission, located at 10 Mill Street in Springfield, open Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. The organization requests that all donations be dropped off by August 8.