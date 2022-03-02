SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – From March 1 to March 31, the Springfield Rescue Mission is beginning their annual Operation Hope Tote Campaign to give the community of Springfield the opportunity to help the homeless.

Courtesy of the Springfield Rescue Mission

Courtesy of the Springfield Rescue Mission

Courtesy of the Springfield Rescue Mission

Courtesy of the Springfield Rescue Mission

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Springfield Rescue Mission, this event is for individuals or groups such as schools, churches or work places to get involved in. To be a part of helping those in need, fill up a bag or multiple bags with new toiletry and/or hygiene items.

Some needed toiletry and hygiene items are toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, soap and body wash, hand and body lotion, deodorant, lip balm, body powder, disposable razors, socks, brush and comb, tissues.

“There is a tremendous need in the Greater Springfield Community for such items especially now with all the COVID-19 safety concerns,” said Kevin Ramsdell, Executive Director and CEO.

Once your bags are filled, drop them off at 10 Mill Street, Springfield during their donation hours of Monday through Saturday, 8am to 6pm.