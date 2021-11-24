Springfield Rescue Mission provides Thanksgiving meals to people in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission made sure hundreds of people will have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

On Friday, the Rescue Mission held a drive-thru and walk up event where they gave out 130 meals to people in need. But that’s not all, a team of volunteers also delivered more than 400 meals to nursing homes and shut-ins across the greater Springfield area.

“We’re in America, we shouldn’t see anybody go hungry, particularly at the holidays but all through the year. We give out meals, food boxes all over the city of Springfield and greater Springfield, so it’s a huge need,” said Sabra Ramsdell, wife of Kevin Ramsdell, executive director of the Springfield Rescue Mission.

Ramsdell said they have a volunteer staff of 20 to 30 people with the hearts to help make this possible.