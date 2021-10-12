Springfield Rescue Mission receives grant for new refrigerated box truck

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission announced that they will receive $20,000 grant from Country Bank.

According to a statement from the Springfield Rescue Mission there will be a grant award check presentation event. That event started at 10:30 a.m. In attendance was Kevin and Sabra Ramsdell from the Springfield Rescue Mission, Paul Scully, President and CEO, Justin Robert, VP Marketing, Ben Leonard, Carla Alves, Vice President of Cash Management Business Development Officer and others from Country Bank.

“We are so pleased to partner with County Bank in our plans to purchase a refrigerated box truck later this year to assist in the daily operations of receiving and delivering the necessary food items for our programs!” said Kevin Ramsdell.

The Springfield Rescue Mission plans to utilize their new refrigerated box truck to assist helping those in need.