SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission hosted their annual traditional Thanksgiving meals for the community Wednesday.

The shelter hosted a banquet style feast with the option of to-go meals for people in need during the holiday.

Kevin Ramsdell, CEO of the rescue mission says they wouldn’t be able to organize this annual tradition if it weren’t for the help of their volunteers and the community, “Again, it’s a community outreach, it comes from a variety of folks that are of a like minded agencies, the food banks that have helped supply us its the churches and we can’t thank them enough for what we’re doing at the Springfield Rescue Mission.”

He says if people didn’t get a chance to donate for Thanksgiving, they can still help the organization by donating for Christmas. Click here to donate.