Springfield Rescue Mission to continue serving people in need this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission has welcomed its new executive director with a host of COVID-19 related challenges, like hosting Christmas Dinner.

Traditionally, as it has for so many years, the Rescue Mission in the South End throws open its doors and serves meals to all who have no other place to enjoy Christmas Dinner. The Rescue Mission’s new Executive Director Kevin Ramsdell told 22News such close contact is impossible during the year of the Pandemic.

“It’ll be a little bit different this year because of COVID and any family that needs gifts will have everything sorted out age-appropriately, they can pick them up at the same time,” Ramsdell said.

As Ramsdell prepares the logistics for the challenge of preparing meals on-the-go for those who will need Christmas dinner on December 23, he’s planning ahead to expand services for the homeless. Up to now, the rescue mission has concerned itself with homeless men.

“So we are looking hopefully to open up a woman’s and children’s shelter before too long, and offering the same thing as we do with the men, so what we’re hoping to do the same thing with the women too,” Ramsdell said.

The Springfield Rescue Mission has been involved in helping those less fortunate since 1892.

Kevin Ramsdell fills the shoes of Ron Willoughby, who headed up the social service agency for some 32 years.