SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission is hosting a traditional Christmas banquet on Saturday.

According to a news release from the Springfield Rescue Mission, the organization provides free food, shelter, clothing, medical attention, Christian counseling, literacy training, and advocacy through its Emergency Shelter, Give-Away Center, Mobile Feeding Program, Rehabilitation Center, and Transitional Living Facility.

These programs help people take meaningful steps toward becoming responsible and productive members of the community.

“We are so excited to see what God will do this Christmas and the blessings he will pour out to all,” said Executive Director/CEO Kevin Ramsdell.

The Rescue Mission will be hosting a traditional Christmas banquet in their dining, and they will also be providing the community To-Go containers for Drive-Ups and Walk-Ups if you do not want to stay at the banquet to eat. Christmas gifts will be given out to all of the children that attend the banquet.

The banquet hours will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and the same hours apply for Drive-Through or Walk-Up meals. The location is at 10 Mill Street in Springfield.