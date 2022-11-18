SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission will be offering Thanksgiving meals dine-in or to-go for people in need of a holiday dinner.

On Wednesday, November 23, people are invited to pick up meals to go between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Rescue Mission, located at 10 Mill Street in Springfield, and between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to dine-in for individuals and families.

“We are so excited to see what God will do this Thanksgiving and the blessings. He will pour out to all. I am so grateful to be holding this event in our dining room, as well as offering meals to go!” Kevin Ramsdell, Executive Director/CEO