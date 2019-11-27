Springfield Rescue Mission volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On the day before Thanksgiving, the Springfield Rescue Mission delivered 165 turkey dinners to those who could neither prepare their own meals nor go out and purchase food.

Dozens of Rescue Mission volunteers filled their cars with meals prepared by the mission’s kitchen staff and spent much of the day delivering this food to shut-ins throughout the city.

Some of the volunteers were first-timers like Pooja Sarkar and her dad, who wanted to make a difference in the lives of others. “There’s a great, tremendous amount of reward to immerse ourselves in the community. It gives me a sense of purpose.”

Bob Riopel uses a wheelchair and has difficulty getting out and about during the busy holiday season. He told 22News he likely would have missed his Thanksgiving dinner had Rescue Mission volunteers Ed and Sherry Richters not delivered a meal to his apartment on Wednesday.

“There are many reasons, situations that preclude my being unable to get out and get the food that I need for the holidays,” Bob explained. “It’s a fantastic service that they do.”

Ed Richters explained that “It’s important to get out and help people less fortunate than us. We certainly hope if we’re in the same situation, they’ll help us out as well.”

His wife, Sherry said “It’s important to me; I’ve been very fortunate. It’s nice to help others.”

It’s a tradition for the Rescue Mission to include people who lack the resources or mobility and make sure they have a nutritious holiday dinner with all the fixings.