SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police have issued an ordinance violation to a Springfield resident that was caught on a surveillance camera dumping several items on Moxon Street last week.

On Wednesday, the Springfield Clean City Initiative noticed the dumping of items in a wooded area on Moxon Street, which is a known spot for illegal dumping and has been installed with a surveillance camera. Police later identified Jessica Santos and a group of seven unknown men as the suspects in throwing several household items from a U-Haul truck to the side of the street.

Officers were able to trace the U-Haul to the local store it was rented from and identified Santos, who later admitted to police that she used the truck to dump several items. She was issued an ordinance violation and a criminal complaint was filed for illegal dumping.

Credit: City of Springfield

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno stated, “Once again tremendous work by our brave and dedicated Springfield Police Officers. Special thanks and a shoutout to the Clean City team, who again, noticed illegal dumping and notified our Springfield Police Officers so that they could investigate and hold them responsible and accountable for their crime – an entire U-Haul truck of furniture, they have no shame. Once again, I, along with our residents and businesses, now call upon the courts to do their job and hold this blatant illegal dumper accountable for thinking that they can use our Springfield as their personal dumping ground. I will not stand for this. We are going to remain vigilant to ensure everyone understands illegal dumping will not be tolerated in the city of Springfield and we will go after these individuals to the full extent of the law.”

“Our Ordinance Unit did an excellent job identifying and apprehending this suspect. This quality of life issue quickly can become extremely costly for property owners to clean up. I want to thank our Parks Department for their efforts working with my officers and installing these surveillance cameras in known hot spot areas – we will catch you. We hope the courts take these charges seriously as they would not want this kind of activity to happen in their hometowns,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.