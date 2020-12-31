Springfield resident celebrates 100th birthday on New Year’s Eve

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New Year’s Eve marks the 100th birthday celebration for one Springfield man.

In keeping with social distancing, to help slow the spread of Covid-19, Archibald Mahoney kept his distance, accepting the good wishes from friends and neighbors driving by his home in Indian Orchard.

“Definitely, I’m a happy man and I’ll stay happy,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney’s children and grandchildren correctly figured he would enjoy this type of birthday celebration that brought so much to everyone who participated, especially the latest member of the century club.

Mahoney’s granddaughter, Sandra Moultrie told 22News, “We knew we couldn’t do a big celebration, so we thought we would like to have, a church rally and have them come by and wish him a happy birthday.”

To keep the occasion as close as possible to a birthday party, family members distributed sweets to the drive by neighbors and fellow churchgoers. A memorable day for the Mahoney family.