Springfield resident celebrates 100th birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man looked back at his successful life as he celebrated his 100th birthday with friends and family Saturday.

Anthony Calvanese shared the day with several generations of friends and family at the Storrowton Tavern outdoor patio in West Springfield Saturday afternoon.

His two sons, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren joined Anthony for his celebration.

He looks back on a public service career that included Springfield code enforcement officer and registry of motor vehicle supervisor, along with owning his own downtown Springfield business, the court square spa on Elm street.

Mr. Calvanese told 22News he continues to maintain a youthful outlook on life.

“You know, every time I go into the hospital, the doctors, the nurses, they look at me, they can’t believe my age, they have the right patient,” said Calvanese.

22News adds its congratulations to Anthony Calvanese on the occasion of his 100th birthday.