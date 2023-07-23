SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pauline Lamothe of Springfield will be celebrating her 101st birthday on Sunday.

According to the City of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno will be present Pauline with a special proclamation to recognize her birthday.

Mayor Sarno states, “A very happy and healthy 101st Birthday to Pauline Lamothe! I am looking forward to celebrating this tremendous milestone on Sunday and wishing her a happy birthday. I also have a special proclamation to present to her that will declare Sunday, July 23rd, 2023 as ‘Pauline Lamothe Day’ in the City of Springfield! Congratulations Pauline and wishing you continued good health on this joyous occasion.”

The birthday celebration starts at 1:30 p.m. at 125 Prentice Street in Springfield.