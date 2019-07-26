Springfield resident celebrates 105th birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A resident from Springfield celebrated her 105th birthday at the Hungry Hill Senior Center in Springfield on Friday.

In a news release sent to 22News, Mayor Domenic Sarno presented a proclamation to 105-year-old Evelyn Beer.

This has become an annual event for Mayor Sarno and Beer, ever since her 100th birthday.

She said her secret to longevity is staying active and busy, “I was brought up on a farm, I like to work in gardens, I plant a lot of flowers, I just stay active. I’m now in assisted living and there’s plenty to do there too.”

Evelyn spent many of her work years employed by the old Steiger’s department store in downtown Springfield.

She had been living at home before entering an assisted care facility just this past March.