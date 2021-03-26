Springfield resident celebrates 85th birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield resident got a one-of-a-kind birthday present Friday!

Irene Crawford turned 85 Friday, and Springfield Police, as well as Mayor Domenic Sarno, held a parade for the special lady. 22News asked Crawford what advice she has to give to other people.

“Well the only thing I know to tell them is to live a good life and talk to God. He’ll show you what to do. He’ll expand your mind,” Crawford said.

She was also gifted a plaque for her birthday.

The Mayor also declared Friday, March 26, 2021, as “Irene Crawford” day in the City of Springfield.

22News would like to wish Irene Crawford a very happy birthday!