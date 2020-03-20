1  of  2
Springfield resident competes on Wheel of Fortune

Hampden County

by: Lianne Zana

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts resident made a special televised appearance Thursday night.

Tim Sears of Springfield faced off against two other contestants on Wheel of Fortune.

Before the game got started, Sears gave a brief overview of his background.

He said, “Providence College, junior, finance and philosophy double major. I spend a lot of time at school giving tours, and in my free time, I like to run a lot too. Shout out to my brothers Nick, Josh, Gabe, and Danny, my mother Carolyn and my dad.”

Sears went home with $21,250.

