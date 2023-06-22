SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In a heartfelt tribute to local community leader Franceana Brown, Representative Bud L. Williams of the 11th Hampden District expressed his congratulations and admiration for her selection as a nominee in the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women’s (MCSW) 20th Annual Commonwealth Heroines Class of 2023 Celebration.

The event, scheduled for Friday, June 23, at 11 a.m., will honor 125 remarkable women from across the Commonwealth who have made exceptional contributions to their organizations and communities.

The MCSW, in collaboration with state legislators, encourages the nomination of remarkable-female-identifying individuals from each district. These unsung heroines are those who work tirelessly behind the scenes, transforming lives and making their communities better places to live. Dr. Sarah Glenn-Smith, Chairwoman of the MCSW, emphasized their pivotal role, stating, “Commonwealth Heroines use their time, talent, spirit, and enthusiasm to enrich the lives of others in their community. They are mentors, volunteers, and innovators – they are the glue that keeps a community together.”

Representative Bud L. Williams proudly nominated Franceana Brown, Executive Director of Families Against Violence, as his chosen heroine. Located at 32 Hampden Street in Springfield, the organization offers crucial support to families affected by various forms of violence, sudden death, and suicide. Having experienced the devastating loss of two sons to gun violence, Franceana intimately understands the impact of senseless acts and the need for collective action against such atrocities.

Franceana Brown’s efforts extend beyond her advocacy for affected families. She has played a pivotal role in multiple community initiatives, including organizing annual Mother’s Day events, toy giveaways during Christmas and Easter, Father’s Day gift baskets, Thanksgiving care packages, and distributions of masks and other supplies during the pandemic. Her vision includes establishing Families Against Violence chapters in numerous cities and states, ensuring readily available support and resources for families grappling with loss.

In her tireless pursuit of eradicating gun violence, Franceana facilitates access to assistance and advocates for meaningful reforms. Representative Williams praised her unwavering passion, dedication, and commitment to supporting families impacted by loss, stating, “Franceana is being recognized for her unwavering passion, dedication, and commitment to providing support to families impacted by loss. She has been called to action, and she delivers. Her impact, her character, and the service she provides have indeed been noticed and are greatly appreciated. She is Springfield’s Unsung Heroine, and it is an honor that we celebrate her along with the other Commonwealth Heroines for their invaluable extraordinary acts of service.”

The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women’s 20th Annual Commonwealth Heroines Class of 2023 Celebration promises to be a poignant event, honoring the exceptional contributions of extraordinary women like Franceana Brown. Her unwavering dedication and commitment to her community serve as an inspiration for others, demonstrating the power of compassion, resilience, and the desire to make a positive change.